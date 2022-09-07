Penelope Cruz Stuns In Halter Dress

Penelope Cruz
Shutterstock | 192643656

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Penelope Cruz is a Spanish actress that is known worldwide for her phenomenal work in celebrated films that include Vanilla Sky, Blow, Nine, and her Oscar-winning turn in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. At 48 years of age, she has done just about everything you can do as a leading actress in Hollywood, juggling roles in comedies, dramas, and even action adventures. She recently showed her considerable action chops in The 355, starring alongside Jessica Chastain and Lupita N'yongo, and the film was one of the first to feature predominantly women in a Bond-Esque setup that proved the women in Hollywood can be just as badass as the men.

Aside from being a major presence in Hollywood, Penelope is also a muse for a few fashion brands and is regarded as one of the most stylish women in Hollywood. Even with all these accolades and immense fame, there is so much more about her that many of her biggest fans don't even know. But through her social media accounts, she regularly updates her fans on her latest screen roles, scenes off-set with her family, and of course, her serious style. With more than 6.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Penelope keeps her fans busy with her every move!

The Latest

Washington Woman Escapes Abduction By Man She Tried To Help

'Washed Up?': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Claps Back At Troll After Using FaceTune

'It Wasn't A Good Experience': Yolanda Hadid Looks Back On 'RHOBH'

'This Is A Costume Party': Bethenny Frankel Ridicules 'RHODubai' Reunion Looks

'It’s Not Me Having To Be Anybody Else': Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Painful Experiences In 'Traumazine'

Penelope Takes To Spring In Red And Black Dress

Penelope makes fashion look so easy and accessible, which has endeared her to legions of fans around the world. Her immaculate record as a fashion powerhouse continues with this look - a black, red, and white floor-length dress that is the perfect option for a soft, summer look. Wearing minimal makeup and hoop earrings, it doesn't take much for Penelope to cause a scene!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Penelope Was A Dancer

Penelope Cruz
Shutterstock | 3633242

Before she became famous as an actress, she was intent on becoming a ballet dancer, but soon thereafter she got the acting bug, and roles quickly followed in her native Spain. Once she got to Hollywood, she was quickly working with the best of the best, including Matt Damon and Tom Cruise, her co-star in Vanilla Sky. She won an Academy Award for her role in the film Vicky Christina Barcelona, making her the first Spanish woman to do so. Cruz eventually married her Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star, actor Javier Bardem, in 2010.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Cruz And Bardem Are Spanish Acting Royalty

Penelope Cruz
Shutterstock | 2131613

They are both Oscar winners and the parents of two children, but they have also been considered a powerhouse acting dynasty in both their native Spain and beyond. They starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona together and then began dating in 2007. By 2010, they were walking down the aisle and the rest is history!

Cruz Babies!

Penelope Cruz
Shutterstock | 758458

Cruz had her first child with Bardem, son Leo Encinas Cruz, in January 2011. Two years later, Cruz gave birth to a daughter named Luna Encinas Cruz, in Madrid, Spain.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.