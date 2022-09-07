Penelope Cruz Stuns In Halter Dress

Penelope Cruz is a Spanish actress that is known worldwide for her phenomenal work in celebrated films that include Vanilla Sky, Blow, Nine, and her Oscar-winning turn in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. At 48 years of age, she has done just about everything you can do as a leading actress in Hollywood, juggling roles in comedies, dramas, and even action adventures. She recently showed her considerable action chops in The 355, starring alongside Jessica Chastain and Lupita N'yongo, and the film was one of the first to feature predominantly women in a Bond-Esque setup that proved the women in Hollywood can be just as badass as the men.

Aside from being a major presence in Hollywood, Penelope is also a muse for a few fashion brands and is regarded as one of the most stylish women in Hollywood. Even with all these accolades and immense fame, there is so much more about her that many of her biggest fans don't even know. But through her social media accounts, she regularly updates her fans on her latest screen roles, scenes off-set with her family, and of course, her serious style. With more than 6.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Penelope keeps her fans busy with her every move!