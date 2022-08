Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was defeated by Harriet Hageman in a Republican primary Tuesday evening, losing by a considerable margin of around 30 points.

This didn't exactly come as a surprise, as Cheney is an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who remains incredibly popular among conservatives nationwide.

Trump had much to say about the Wyoming election Tuesday night, boasting about Cheney getting crushed by his preferred candidate.