Amazon Accuses FTC Of 'Harassing' Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the American multinational technology company Amazon, is one of the richest men on the planet, with his net worth being estimated at over $160 billion.

Amazon is the world's largest retailer, and it employs more than a million people in the United States alone. Critics have long described it as a monopoly, and it has attracted the attention of federal investigators.

Since March 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has actually been investigating Amazon -- and company executives are now growing increasingly frustrated with the probes.