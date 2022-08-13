McKayla Maroney In Bikini Displays Toned Midriff

While McKayla is quite invested in being physically fit, she never neglects the mental aspects. Once during a Q&A on Twitter with fans, McKayla talked about the mental and physical cost her gymnastics career had on her.

A fan who is a gymnast's parent asked if McKayla had any regrets when she was a younger gymnast. People reports that the retired Olympic gymnast responded, "I don't regret it because I can now be a voice to help girls like your daughter, but I was extremely lucky to make the Olympic team,".

She further talked about young gymnasts knowing the possible costs because she was not informed, "For example that it would take me 5 full years to mentally and physically heal from the intensity of what I went through".

In another tweet, the former gymnast shared that she understood the challenges of doing sports, including the injuries, "I gave up on my 2016 Olympics dream cuz it would've killed me. That wasn't worth it to me.".