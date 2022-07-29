'A Dream Role For Me': Ana de Armas Talks Playing Marilyn Monroe

Speaking in the fun-filled question and answer session, Ana answered a few of the most frequently asked questions online. The first question was about her dream role which she revealed, "I feel like I have just played a dream role for me which was Marilyn Monroe." She further talked about playing "Ken's hairstylist in Barbie'' as another dream role.

The second question was about her favorite red carpet look and she chose the suit she wore for the premiere of Knives Out in London. Ana also listed her friends as her most prized possession as an answer to the last question.