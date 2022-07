One of the major highlights of Kate's appearance on the show was how she stormed in. The Ghostbusters actress did so by dancing and flipping her hair over dramatically.

After Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest welcomed Kate, she explained why she had to dance and step in the way she did.

"They were like, do a walk, so I did. That was not something that I just naturally chose to do. I mean it would have but I was told to…" Kate explained humorously.

Kelly then apologized to her guest for making her dance in that way.