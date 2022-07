WWE NXT Mandy Rose has opponents coming for her title from every angle but that's not stopping her from looking beautiful and showing off on the 'Gram. The athlete celebrated National Bikini Day with an old picture from her recent Bahamas vacation.

This post comes shortly after Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez talked smack to her on WWE NXT as they joined a host of fans in anticipating Toxic Attraction's downfall.