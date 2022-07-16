'I'm At Peace With Not Being Perfect': Kim Kardashian Talks About Beauty

We all remember when we watched Kim appear as a blonde during the latest Met Gala.
And who wouldn't dye her hair blonde if she got the chance to wear Marilyn Monroe's gown just like Kim?
The star said, "I have different energy when I'm blonde. I'm a totally different person. I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss." Well, we can understand the change in energy.
Kim also talked about her love-hate relationship with long nails, and we are sure many could relate to her words as she said, "I'm also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I'm like, 'Get these nails off me!' I can't type."