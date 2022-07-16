'I'm At Peace With Not Being Perfect': Kim Kardashian Talks About Beauty

Kim Kardashian with blonde hair
Salma Ahmed

One thing is for sure; the Kardashians keep turning heads wherever they go. One certain Kardashian who has the spotlight on her more than ever is Kim Kardashian.

The Reality TV star and founder of SKIMS sat down with Allure for their August cover story. She talked about many things but with an emphasis on beauty.

Just like every time, we will tell you all about it!

Being Blonde Made A Difference

Kim Kardashian laughing
We all remember when we watched Kim appear as a blonde during the latest Met Gala.

And who wouldn't dye her hair blonde if she got the chance to wear Marilyn Monroe's gown just like Kim?

The star said, "I have different energy when I'm blonde. I'm a totally different person. I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss." Well, we can understand the change in energy.

Kim also talked about her love-hate relationship with long nails, and we are sure many could relate to her words as she said, "I'm also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I'm like, 'Get these nails off me!' I can't type."

Between Perfection And Hating Her Hands

Kim Kardashian in white
If you thought that celebrities don't have insecurities, you couldn't be more wrong. Even Kim Kardashian has insecurities, and that's just part of being a human.

She told Allure, "I'm at peace with not being perfect, and I wasn't like that before," we are glad to hear about this change in mindset.

Kim also talked about one body part she isn't a fan of. "I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross. But I've lived life, and I've changed so many diapers with these hands, and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm okay with them. [Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, my health is more important than anything else,'" she elaborated. That last sentence is what matters.

“No Filler”

Kim Kardashian in a black suit
During her talk with Allure, Kim didn't avoid the controversial topic of whether she had any fillers done.

"No. I've never had eyelash extensions. I've never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips," the star said loud and clear.

However, Kim did say that she had "a little bit of Botox" between her brows, and then she continued saying, "no filler."

For us, we can't help but believe her.

Still Caring About Her Looks

Kim Kardashian wearing black
Shutterstock | 564025

It is also worth mentioning how Kim has some kind of a battle with her beliefs regarding perfection standards.

Along with speaking about feeling peace, Kim also said, "It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."

She also shared how her looks are very important to her since she cares about them, "probably more than 90% of the people on this planet."

Well, it's no easy task to keep your beauty and take care of yourself when you are a mom, a businesswoman, a reality TV star, and more. But Kim Kardashian manages to do so, and if she is happy, so are we!

