NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Nets Blockbuster Creates' Big 3' Of Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid & James Harden In Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers headed into the 2022 NBA offseason to improve their current roster. The Sixers might have successfully acquired James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but it only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

If they want to strengthen their chances of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship next season, the Sixers should strongly consider adding another legitimate superstar who would complement Harden and Joel Embiid on the court.