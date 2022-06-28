Man Slit Wife’s Throat, Played Her Favorite Music As She Died

Yang then allegedly confessed to his wife's gruesome murder and identified the knife he used in the stabbing, how she crawled down the hallway, and how he dragged her into the bathtub.

He admitted that he held her down in the bathwater for at least 10 minutes, as he "played her favorite music," and "held her hand" until she died.

It is unclear what prompted the fight between the couple, or how long they had been married. Yang was previously arrested on domestic violence charges after an incident involving his wife, which took place in January 2022, ClickOrlando reported.

Yang is being held at the Seminole County jail without bond. He is due back in court for an arraignment on Aug. 2.