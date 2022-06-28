A 21-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder after he confessed to slitting his wife's throat, dragging her into a bathtub, and then playing her favorite music while she bled to death.
Man Slit Wife’s Throat, Played Her Favorite Music As She Died
He Told Police He Killed His Wife Because She Burned His Passport
Xichen Yang admitted to police that he killed his wife, Nhu Quynh Pham, in the apartment they shared in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Yang told police officers who arrived on the scene that he killed his wife because she had burned his passport, according to local outlet WESH.
Police Were Called To The House After Yang Told His Boss He Had Murdered His Wife
Police were called to the couple's home around 8:50 a.m. after Yang failed to turn up to work, which created alarm for his coworkers.
His boss then reached out to Yang, who then admitted on the phone call that he had murdered his wife. The boss called the police and reported what he had been told.
He Admitted He Held Her Down In The Bathtub After Slitting Her Throat
Yang then allegedly confessed to his wife's gruesome murder and identified the knife he used in the stabbing, how she crawled down the hallway, and how he dragged her into the bathtub.
He admitted that he held her down in the bathwater for at least 10 minutes, as he "played her favorite music," and "held her hand" until she died.
It is unclear what prompted the fight between the couple, or how long they had been married. Yang was previously arrested on domestic violence charges after an incident involving his wife, which took place in January 2022, ClickOrlando reported.
Yang is being held at the Seminole County jail without bond. He is due back in court for an arraignment on Aug. 2.
Friends Raise Money To Get Pham Back To Vietnam To Be Laid To Rest
A friend of Nhu Quynh Pham created a GoFundMe in hopes of collecting enough funds to
to assist her family with funeral expenses and transport her remains back to Vietnam, since that is where she is originally from and where most of her family and friends still live.
The page has raised more than $30,000 for the various funeral expenses.
"Quynh was loved by many and created many friendships during her time with us," the fundraising page reads. "Anything helps even just sharing the link to this gofundme as we are fighting against time."