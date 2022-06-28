Man Slit Wife’s Throat, Played Her Favorite Music As She Died

Nhu Quynh Pham
GoFundMe | Ryan Tran

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A 21-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder after he confessed to slitting his wife's throat, dragging her into a bathtub, and then playing her favorite music while she bled to death. 

The Latest

Kate Upton Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Backless Dress

'Fans Will Really Be Intrigued': 'RHOM' Season 4 Reunion Features 'A Lot Of Revelations'

MLB News: Mets' David Peterson Stepping Up When It Matters The Most

Michigan Mother In Jail After 3-Year-Old Son's Body Was Found in Freezer

Michigan Babysitter Charged With Murder In Toddler's Death

He Told Police He Killed His Wife Because She Burned His Passport

Nhu Quynh Pham
GoFundMe | Ryan Tran

Xichen Yang admitted to police that he killed his wife, Nhu Quynh Pham, in the apartment they shared in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Yang told police officers who arrived on the scene that he killed his wife because she had burned his passport, according to local outlet WESH

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Police Were Called To The House After Yang Told His Boss He Had Murdered His Wife

Nhu Quynh Pham
GoFundMe | Ryan Tran

Police were called to the couple's home around 8:50 a.m. after Yang failed to turn up to work, which created alarm for his coworkers.

His boss then reached out to Yang, who then admitted on the phone call that he had murdered his wife. The boss called the police and reported what he had been told.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

He Admitted He Held Her Down In The Bathtub After Slitting Her Throat

Nhu Quynh Pham
GoFundMe | Ryan Tran

Yang then allegedly confessed to his wife's gruesome murder and identified the knife he used in the stabbing, how she crawled down the hallway, and how he dragged her into the bathtub.

He admitted that he held her down in the bathwater for at least 10 minutes, as he "played her favorite music," and "held her hand" until she died. 

It is unclear what prompted the fight between the couple, or how long they had been married. Yang was previously arrested on domestic violence charges after an incident involving his wife, which took place in January 2022, ClickOrlando reported.

Yang is being held at the Seminole County jail without bond. He is due back in court for an arraignment on Aug. 2.

Friends Raise Money To Get Pham Back To Vietnam To Be Laid To Rest

Nhu Quynh Pham
GoFundMe | Ryan Tran

A friend of Nhu Quynh Pham created a GoFundMe in hopes of collecting enough funds to

to assist her family with funeral expenses and transport her remains back to Vietnam, since that is where she is originally from and where most of her family and friends still live.

The page has raised more than $30,000 for the various funeral expenses.

"Quynh was loved by many and created many friendships during her time with us," the fundraising page reads. "Anything helps even just sharing the link to this gofundme as we are fighting against time."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.