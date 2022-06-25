NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market this summer. The Nets may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Durant, but if they lose Kyrie Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency, most people expect KD to demand a trade from Brooklyn.

While Irving and the Nets are negotiating regarding a new deal, Durant has already started to be linked to some title contenders that could be his next landing spot this offseason.