MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Discusses Harrowing Details Of Memoir 'Rough Draft' With Trevor Noah

Katy continued, “And then when he called me … to say, ‘I’m not he, I’m a she, my name is not Bob Tur, Bob Tur is dead’ … literally Bob Tur is dead is what he said … ‘I’m Hanna and we can throw away everything that happened in the past, all of that is gone. That is where the rage came from, the rage will now be gone.” Unfortunately for Katy, she had a hard time accepting that from her father.

The 38-year-old popular ‘Trump Campaign’ correspondent said she did feel empathy towards her father, having lived a lie and holding his true feeling inside for so many years but it was no excuse for the abuse.

“How awful for my dad,” she said. “How horrible to have to live a lie for that long and to not be your true self, and of course that’s gonna make you a wound-up person and it's gonna break you in some ways.”

“But you were also my father, and you were also somebody who has done a lot of bad things to us, and me, my mother, and I can't just throw that away. I don’t have the ability to just forget those memories.”

“I tried to bring that up and it just didn’t go well … my dad didn’t want to confront it and I didn’t want to let it go and so now, now we’re estranged and it sucks.”