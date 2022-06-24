Alexandra Daddario Lounges In Bikini

Close up of Alexandra Daddario smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

It's been a year since Alexandra Daddario graced our screens as a single mother on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series, The White Lotus. However, a fan reminded us of a picture from her scenes showing the actress lounging poolside in a bikini. Since the premise of the series was based on vacationers in a resort, The White Lotus had many bikini moments for Daddario, much to fans' delight since her Baywatch era.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

A Major Throwback Builds Nostalgia For Fans

Alexandra Daddario in plunging red dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The actress wore a black bikini with a white palm leaf print showing off her flawless skin and impressive physique. The V-neck bikini top flaunted her cleavage while her low-waist bottom highlighted her flat tummy. She wore her natural shoulder-length brown hair down and spotted two rings on her right fingers while holding a phone to her ear.

The Episode 3 look is beautiful as noted by the super fan but nothing beats Daddario's stripping scene which had everyone talking for weeks.

Forever A Stunner

Alexandra Daddario on The White Lotus receives a call by the poolside wearing a black bikini
Giphy |

The actress wore a mini floral skirt with a polka-dotted shirt to the pool much to the displeasure of two teenagers. Then, in a not-so-subtle reminder that grown-ups were once young, she stripped down to her white bikini showing off her toned abs and perky boobs. Not only did the action impress the teenagers, but it reminded viewers that the Baywatch Alex was still very much around. Needless to say, no one would ever doubt her stunning abilities again.

Aerie recognized this ability and tapped the actress with her sister, Catharine, for a joint feature in its latest Real Life Campaign. They wore matching white and green print bikinis, with Alex showing off her figure in a low-cut V-neck bikini top and matching bottoms.

On the other hand, Cat kept it subtle in a mono-sleeve one-piece with a side cut out divided by a tied belt. They both wore their natural brunette colors, although Cat's hair is longer than her older sister's.

A New Show For The Season

Unfortunately for The White Lotus fans, Daddario won't return for the second season as it's moving to a new city branch. However, her core fans can still get a full performance from her since the actress is featured as the main character in AMC's Mayfair Witches this Halloween.

She announced her participation in the series alongside co-star Tongayi Chirisa in April as they complained about the heat in their production town.

