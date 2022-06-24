Alexandra Daddario Lounges In Bikini

It's been a year since Alexandra Daddario graced our screens as a single mother on the critically acclaimed HBO Max series, The White Lotus. However, a fan reminded us of a picture from her scenes showing the actress lounging poolside in a bikini. Since the premise of the series was based on vacationers in a resort, The White Lotus had many bikini moments for Daddario, much to fans' delight since her Baywatch era.

