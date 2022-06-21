Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Dress

Jennifer Aniston never disappoints with her fashion choices, and one of her best looks has now garnered over 7 million likes on her Instagram. Aniston twirled around in a black Dior haute couture dress, making a bold impression. She complimented her dress with a vintage Cartier necklace with two rows of diamonds from Fred Leighton.

Her exceptional acting skills and social media networks giving insight into her life off-screen have gained her 40.7 million Instagram followers.