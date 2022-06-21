Jennifer Aniston makes an impression dressed in a black Dior dress.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Dress
Jennifer Is The Belle Of The Ball In A Gorgeous Dress
Jennifer Aniston never disappoints with her fashion choices, and one of her best looks has now garnered over 7 million likes on her Instagram. Aniston twirled around in a black Dior haute couture dress, making a bold impression. She complimented her dress with a vintage Cartier necklace with two rows of diamonds from Fred Leighton.
Her exceptional acting skills and social media networks giving insight into her life off-screen have gained her 40.7 million Instagram followers.
Jennifer Is Still Open To Getting Hitched
The Friends star has been in two marriages, but she may walk down the aisle again! She was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later married Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. From both unions, Jennifer doesn't have any kids.
As of 2022, Jennifer Aniston is single and searching. But, what she stresses in interviews is that she doesn’t need to be married to feel complete and is having the time of her life living it up as a single, independent woman.
Jennifer Incorporates A Finely Tuned Exercise Regimen
Jennifer has been known for her body for years, and she has admitted in the past that she works hard to stay in shape because she doesn’t naturally have a chiseled body. According to Jennifer’s trainer, her workout routine includes strength training, cardio, boxing, ab work, and yoga. She exercises early in the morning before attending to her calls, and if she has time, she throws in a few short aerobic exercises that she can do on set. Her trainer also explained further her workout, and it definitely is not for the faint of heart! They perform spinning for 30 minutes, yoga for 40 minutes while incorporating some power yoga, yin yoga stretching, and complete with an infrared sauna.
Jennifer Is A Rom-Com Queen!
The star has featured in some hit iconic rom-coms like Go With It, Along Came Polly, and The Object of My Affection. Jennifer hinted at a new upcoming movie she would star in during a recent interview and her biggest fans have been scouring the internet to get clues as to what it may be. She has yet to confirm anything but Jennifer has hinted at a comeback romantic comedy alongside Sebastian Stan, who is currently featured in the MCU. She's also working on their sequel hit Murder Mystery, the 2019 Netflix comedy.