Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Is 'Pretty In Pink'

Close up of Nicole Scherzinger
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
chisom

During a spa trip last month, Nicole Scherzinger looked beautiful in a bright pink bikini. The former Pussycat Dolls member traveled to Cancun, Mexico, for a pampering session before resuming her hectic work activities. Luckily for fans, Scherzinger doesn't mind sharing her fun and giving all 5.3 million of them a virtual escape.

From dancing on the balcony to doing splits in the pool, the entertainer had the time of her life before returning to the USA.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'I'd Do It Again': Dorinda Medley Talks Filming 'RHUGT' Season Two

'RHONJ' Alum Danielle Staub Opens Up About Former Friendship With Jacqueline Laurita

'I Was Kind Of Being A Little Left Out': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney On Life Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Al Michaels Reacts To Tom Brady's Fox Sports Contract

Lindsey Vonn's Journey To A Healthy Diet

Posing From All Angles

Nicole Scherzinger smiling in a black and white top
Shutterstock | 564025

Scherzinger showed off her defined abs and toned physique in a bright pink bikini with a center-ruched top and string bottoms tied on each side. She let her black hair fly freely in the breeze as she closed her eyes to take at the moment and wore a matching pink lipstick.

In contrast, the singer painted her nails bright cobalt, matching another bikini she wore. Scherzinger shared multiple shots of herself in the bikini, giving fans different views and angles of her look.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

A Dance For The International Fans

Nicole Scherzinger dances with her hands in the air wearing a bedazzled lemon bra
Giphy | The Masked Singer

Scherzinger posted a video of her twerking and dancing in celebration with her international fans. She wore a black knitted mini skirt with multicolored squares designed around it.

She also flexed her editing skills in a lone shot by adding disco luminescent lights to her picture. The filter transformed her plain elevator shot into a nightclub from the 80s. Scherzinger spruced her look by wearing multicolored sunglass and tying her hair into a neat bun.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

A Real-Life Cover Girl

Side profile of Nicole Scherzinger in a black halter neck dress
Shutterstock | 50653

Before her Mexico trip, the singer did a photoshoot showing off her style and swag with a vintage Datsun convertible. One look that stood out was of her in a white high-rise backless swimwear and blue fringe coat. She tousled her hair like a movie star from the 80s and topped the look off with white stiletto court shoes. From leaning on the bonnet to standing by the open door on the driver's side, Scherzinger nailed the Covergirl Look.

Back To Music

Nicole Scherzinger singing on stage in a black mini dress
Shutterstock | 304693075

After detouring to London, the singer finally returned to America to join in Queen Elizabeth's golden jubilee festivities. She also recorded a new song on her London trip with Tony Award-Winning composer Tony Marlow. Marlow is most known for her work on the Broadway show, Six: The Musical, and Scherzinger said it felt good being back in the studio. So, her music fans can rest easy knowing she's about to come out of retirement.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.