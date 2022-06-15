Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario and her sister, Cat, paired up for a rare joint campaign recently. The sisters joined women's sportswear and swimwear brand Aerie for its latest Summer-swimwear campaign promoting sisterhood.

Although many people don't know they're siblings since the ladies scarcely work together, they share an intimate bond. Alex also shows support to other actresses especially, Leah Jeffries who suffered trolling and backlash for being a black actress in the role of Annabeth Chase, the 36-year-old's break-out role.