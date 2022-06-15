Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Close up of Alexandra Daddario smiling
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Alexandra Daddario and her sister, Cat, paired up for a rare joint campaign recently. The sisters joined women's sportswear and swimwear brand Aerie for its latest Summer-swimwear campaign promoting sisterhood.

Although many people don't know they're siblings since the ladies scarcely work together, they share an intimate bond. Alex also shows support to other actresses especially, Leah Jeffries who suffered trolling and backlash for being a black actress in the role of Annabeth Chase, the 36-year-old's break-out role.

The Latest

Melissa McCarthy Gushes Over Harry Styles On 'The Late Late Show'

NBA News: Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors Will Win Game 6

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

NFL Rumors: 49ers May Not Trade Jimmy Garoppolo After All

'We Are Beautiful': Christina Aguilera Celebrates Pride

Paddling In Matching Sets

Alex and her sister Cat wore matching white and green swimwear from Aerie with the older Daddario in a bikini and the younger sister cut-out one-piece. Alex's top was a classic bra without an underwire and full panties while Cat's one-piece had a single strap and tie over the cut-out on the waist. They paddled waterboards, walked along the Manhattan lake, and bonded as sisters.

Entertainment

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

By Lindsay Cronin

Who Is Catharine Daddario?

Cat is also an actress like her older sister, although she isn't as popular. The 30-year-old has acted in a few popular movies - Lake Artifact and Donna - and will appear in a sci-fi movie, The Tomorrow Job, set to release this 2022, although it's still in post-production.

Alex joked about how hard paddling is, although she enjoyed twinning with her younger sister. Cat, on the other hand, wrote,

"Water your plans for the summer? Learning to paddleboard on the bayou is our new goal! Don't forget the sunblock and your cutest Aerie suit."

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Impressing Fans With Her Physique

Daddario once bared it all for a campaign, posing nude in a pool with her dark hair sleeked down her back. Her bright neon orange nail polish stood out against her fair white skin while her famous icy blue eyes shone at the camera.

Although she gained prominence for her role as Annabeth on Percy Jackson, playing Summer in the 2017 remake of Baywatch changed the way, people saw her. She was no longer a child actor but a grown woman! It also made fans obsess over her admirable physique since she wore swimwear often.

Getting Ready For Mayfair Witches

Walking along the beach isn't foreign to Alex as she derives pleasure from doing that. The actress shared a picture of herself along the coast of a beach during the production of her new featured series - Mayfair Witches. The supernatural series promises to be thrilling and interesting since the director isn't deviating much from the source material.

Read Next

Must Read

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Deandre Ayton Via Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal With Suns

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.