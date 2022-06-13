Ashley Darby has opened up about her decision to separate from her husband, Michael Darby. As Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is filming, there have been leaks on what to expect. One of such is Ashley's separation from her husband. The reality TV star had previously been separated from her husband for six months but this time seems to be final and more details will be on the show's upcoming season.
'I Don't Hate Him': Ashley Darby Opens Up On Separation With Spouse While Filming 'RHOP'
Making It Final
Ashley had previously revealed her decision to file for a legal separation from her husband. The 34-year-old had announced her decision to file for legal separation from Michael in an exclusive statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish. The couple shares two sons and has been married for eight years. Although Ashley could not spill the full details, she says it will all be revealed in the forthcoming season.
"Unfortunately, I can't talk about too much because it's part of the show," she said recently on the Side Piece podcast. “But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it. But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”
Sharing It All
Ashley is not one to shy away from sharing her marital issues. Although she promised that this coming season would be no different, she said her children are her main priority. The event that led to Ashley's decision to split was something that occurred recently. "It is more of a recent thing. My marriage has been through quite a lot," she said. Her former co-star, Monique Samuels, who has been a source of support for the mother-of-two in the past, said she is not surprised about the split, and Ashley has maintained a positive mindset through the separation.
Reflecting With Gratitude
On her special day, the RHOP cast member took a moment to reflect on her life while expressing how grateful she was. "34. Grateful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel," she wrote in the caption of her June 8 post, which accompanied a gorgeous picture of the RHOP mom smiling in a sultry nude dress with cutouts.
She also shared another stunning photo of herself from the same photo shoot. "I'm truly thankful for every single turn that's brought me here," she wrote, adding, "Learning to trust and release. Thank you for riding with me, babes."
Adjusting To A New Chapter
Ashley gave a glimpse of how she has been adjusting to her next chapter. "In my era and loving it," she wrote in a recent post, which featured her in a jaw-dropping topless photo. Since revealing the news of her split, she has been opening up to fans about the next phase of her life.
"I finally understand — LIFE IS TRULY WHAT YOU MAKE IT! And I'm going to make it mine," she wrote on Instagram last month. The mom-of-two has kicked off her summer with some fun time with friends and family as she shared a photo of her adorable young sons the previous month.