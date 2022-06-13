Ashley had previously revealed her decision to file for a legal separation from her husband. The 34-year-old had announced her decision to file for legal separation from Michael in an exclusive statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish. The couple shares two sons and has been married for eight years. Although Ashley could not spill the full details, she says it will all be revealed in the forthcoming season.

"Unfortunately, I can't talk about too much because it's part of the show," she said recently on the Side Piece podcast . “But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it. But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”