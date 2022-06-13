Kaia Gerber Stuns In Braless Dress

In 2018, Kaia Gerber and the iconic German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, collaborated to create an assembly of ready-to-wear accessories that represented the aristocratic class of Paris fashion and the freestyle aesthetic of Los Angeles culture. Kaia praised Karl’s expertise and also spoke on their relationship which eventually birthed the 68-piece collections that included a lower price point to allow her younger fans the possibility of purchasing pieces.

The 20-year-old model was shocked as well as honored to have been considered by Karl because of his very busy schedule at the time and the number of events always lined up for him. While Kaia will be using her style to give a west coast vibe to the predominantly monochrome collections, Lagerfeld was responsible for the Parisian influence on the brand.