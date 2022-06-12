Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Takes On Teal!

If you are catching throwback vibes from her photos, it's on purpose, and believe that Emily has a plan! No stranger to causing a viral moment with her engaging photos, Emily Ratajkowski, 31, took to her Instagram to share a new bikini-clad photo a day after her 31st birthday.

The swimwear designer and birthday girl flaunted her well-toned body and physique in a turquoise bikini with a ribbon tie at the back.

The Inamorata line swimsuit owner has 29.3 million Instagram followers, and her healthy yet curvy body and well-toned skin explain why fans can't stop admiring her. Few doubt her line will be as successful as her career on the catwalk as one of the world's biggest models.