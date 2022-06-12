Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her curvy body in a new turquoise two-piece bikini from her swimsuit line
Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Takes On Teal!
The Latest
Emily Is Expanding Her Resume Beyond The Catwalk And Into Her Very Own Swimwear Line!
If you are catching throwback vibes from her photos, it's on purpose, and believe that Emily has a plan! No stranger to causing a viral moment with her engaging photos, Emily Ratajkowski, 31, took to her Instagram to share a new bikini-clad photo a day after her 31st birthday.
The swimwear designer and birthday girl flaunted her well-toned body and physique in a turquoise bikini with a ribbon tie at the back.
The Inamorata line swimsuit owner has 29.3 million Instagram followers, and her healthy yet curvy body and well-toned skin explain why fans can't stop admiring her. Few doubt her line will be as successful as her career on the catwalk as one of the world's biggest models.
From Videos To Catwalks, Emily Does It All!
So many models have transitioned from the catwalk to the music world, and Emily has her own story, one with immense success! The renowned model emerged after appearing in Robin Thicke's music video Blurred Lines, which has garnered over 768M YouTube views.
The song was the track of the summer, and the accompanying video was a sexy send-up to a piece that is now considered a modern-day classic! She's also known for gracing famous magazine covers and for her roles in numerous movies from 2014 to 2018.
Emily's career kicked off while she was a teen, and she has managed to navigate the filming and modeling industries simultaneously.
Emily Is A Big Believer In Self-Care
According to the self-made entrepreneur, exercise is a nighttime self-care ritual. She doesn't believe in an intense workout which explains why she doesn't visit the gym regularly. Instead, the supermodel performs yoga, Pilates, hiking, low-intensity cardio, and low-intensity resistance training. She also has a diet plan and uses some workout supplements to keep healthy.
Emily Turned Things Up A Notch For A Movie Premiere
After featuring in various cover magazines, the supermodel left nothing unturned for her Riviera look during the Crimes Of The Future premiere. She graced the event in a style that upped the style stakes of the movie. The movie is a horror film set in a dystopian future by David Cronenberg.