Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Enjoys Summer Heat

American reality TV star Kristin Cavallari is in the Summer spirit already, and she's incorporated bikinis into her daily outfits. She also believes Summer is equivalent to drinking wine, as she called it Rosè Season. She's enjoying being single after her divorce from NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler. The 39-year-old shaded her in a recent comment on his podcast, saying,
"When the settlement came through, I threw a party... I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is."