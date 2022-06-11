The Strange Disappearance (And Reappearance) Of Chuck Morgan

Ruth and the children were frantic with worry. Nine days after Morgan vanished, Ruth received a strange phone call from an unknown woman, saying, "Chuck is all right - Ecclesiastes 12:1-8." Then she hung up. Those verses mention a man going to his "long home" (dying) and people mourning him, so this terrified his family despite the anonymous woman claiming that Morgan was all right. Ruth was right to be afraid.
On June 18, two days after the strange phone call, Chuck Morgan's body was found in the desert, 40 miles west of Tucson. He'd been shot in the back of the head with his own gun, a 357 Magnum. There were no fingerprints on the gun, but investigators did find gunshot residue on Morgan's left hand.
Police searched Morgan's car and found a note with directions to that exact spot. They found weapons, ammo, a CB radio, and a partial tooth belonging to Morgan wrapped up in a cloth. They found a $2 bill inside Morgan's undergarments. On the bill were 7 Hispanic names, along with Ecclesiastes 12:1-8 and a map showing roads between Tucson, Arizona, and the US-Mexican border, an area known for smuggling.