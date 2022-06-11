The Strange Disappearance (And Reappearance) Of Chuck Morgan

Morgan's wife Ruth would testify later that he showed up missing a shoe with a plastic cuff around one of his ankles. His hands were secured with a zip tie and he indicated that he could not speak.

Panicked, Ruth removed his bindings and brought her husband a pen and paper. Morgan wrote that he'd been kidnapped and had spent the last three days being tortured. He also wrote to Ruth that his captors had applied a hallucinogenic drug to the skin of his throat and that if he ingested any of it, he'd go insane, and the drug would destroy his nervous system.

Ruth wanted to contact the police and get her husband to a hospital, but he refused. He had her hide his car so "they" would not find him - but refused to tell her who "they" were. He did say that their lives were in danger.