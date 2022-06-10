Brooke Burke In Swimsuit Says ‘Hello June’

In an Instagram share earlier this week (Monday, June 6), Burke posted a captivating photo by the beach, wearing a yellow and white cutout monokini, and she has never looked better. Donning beach-blond highlights, she slicked her hands through her messy wind-blown hair while flashing her signature pearly whites, for this stunning magazine-ready shot – below.

“Hellooooo June ☀️ Summer 💛” she wrote in the caption of the post, which has racked up 7k Likes and over a hundred adoring comments in just two days.

“WOW!! Poster Please!!😍😍. #MostBeautifulWoman2022🏆” said one admiring follower. Others joined in with more drooling comments, “God damn you have the most amazing sexy beautiful body in the world I give my left leg to see what’s … #CelebrityCrush,” and “On behalf of June ... Helloooo BROOKE!! 😀.”