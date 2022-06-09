This Is How Cindy Crawford Spends Quality Time With Family

American television personality, actor, and former supermodel Cindy Crawford has a small yet famous family. In 1998, she tied the knot with American businessman Rande Gerber, who also happens to be a former model. The couple shares two children together, son Presley Walker Gerber, 22, and daughter Kaia Jordan Geber, 20 — both of them also fashion models.

Owing to their professional commitments, it is a no-brainer that they all have busy schedules. Sometimes, they have to be away from each other for several weeks. But that doesn't stop Cindy from spending quality time with her family, as she seems to be making the most of it whenever she gets a chance.

Aside from her immediate family, the "Fair Game" actor also takes time out to meet her other family members, including her parents.

Let's take a look at some of those precious family moments that Cindy shared on her Instagram account.