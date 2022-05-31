'The Monster Of The Andes' Could Still Be Roaming The Streets Today

Lopez claimed to have an awful childhood, filled with physical and sexual abuse and neglect. His mother was a prostitute, and Lopez claimed he witnessed countless acts of prostitution, which he said damaged his psyche. He was only eight years old when his mother caught him sexually assaulting his younger sister and kicked him out of the house for good.

Lopez said he had some other traumatizing experiences before he ultimately joined a street gang and began stealing and selling cars to get by. Pedro Lopez was arrested in 1969 for stealing a car, and he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

While serving his time, he reportedly was brutally gang-raped by three inmates. In response, he then made a shiv and murdered those responsible.

Lopez's actions were deemed to be self-defense, so he only got an additional two years added to his sentence.