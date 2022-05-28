Family Members Of Texas School Shooter Say He Was 'Quiet,' 'Aggressive'

Adriana Reyes said her son acted a little odd sometimes, though she couldn't pinpoint exactly why.

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" she told ABC News' Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman in an interview at her home. "He can be aggressive... If he really got mad."

Reyes expressed sympathy for the families involved and said she was not aware that her son had any weapons.

"Those kids… I have no words," she said. "I don't know what to say about those poor kids."