Family Members Of Texas School Shooter Say He Was 'Quiet,' 'Aggressive'

The gunman
youtube | WFAA

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

The family members of the the18-year-old accused of killing 21 people in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, say they didn't expect him to commit such a horrifying act, but that he did show some antisocial behavior.

The Latest

Pat McAfee Clears The Air On His Negotiations With Amazon Prime

Vanessa Hudgens In Rome Stuns In Pink Dress

Cole Strange Thought He Was Being Pranked When The Patriots Drafted Him

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Topless Backside In Bikini

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto To Dodgers? Oddsmakers Fuel Speculation

Mother Says Her Son Could Be Aggressive

The scene at the school
youtube | WFAA

Adriana Reyes said her son acted a little odd sometimes, though she couldn't pinpoint exactly why.

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" she told ABC News' Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman in an interview at her home. "He can be aggressive... If he really got mad."

Reyes expressed sympathy for the families involved and said she was not aware that her son had any weapons.

"Those kids… I have no words," she said. "I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

News & Politics

Jose Esuaro Dominguez: Missing For More Than Four Decades

By Jessica Powers

Gunman Purchased Rifles Just Days Before Shooting

The scene at the school
youtube | WFAA

Authorities say the gunman, Salvador Ramos, purchased two assault rifles just days after he turned 18. He carried out the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, killing 19 students and two teachers in the school.

Ramos was shot and killed by law enforcement, authorities said.

How Jeffrey Lundgren's Violent Kirtland Cult Transformed A Small Ohio Town

Dispatcher Put On Leave For Allegedly Mishandling 911 Call During Mass Shooting

Grandfather Says Grandson Was 'Quiet,' Had Dropped Out Of School

The gunman's grandfather
youtube | WFAA

The gunman's grandfather, Rolando Reyes, said his grandson was a little quiet, but he had no indication of what he was planning to do.

Reyes said he has a criminal background and cannot have a weapon in the home, and that he would have reported the weapons to authorities had he known about them.

"I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate when I see all the news, all those people that get shot."

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother at their home in Uvalde before driving his grandparents' truck car to Robb Elementary School. His grandmother remains hospitalized.

Reyes said he learned from a neighbor that his wife had been shot and that his grandson had fled the scene.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.

Grandfather Says Gunman Had Small Argument With Grandmother That Morning

Scenes from the shooting.
youtube | WFAA

Reyes said his grandson did not act unusual the morning of the shooting. He allegedly had a minor argument with his grandmother over a phone bill but nothing significant, Reyes said.

Ramos had been living with his grandparents after a falling out with his mother several months ago.

Reyes said his grandson was "very quiet." Ramos did not go to school this past year, but Reyes said he would take his grandson to work with him sometimes.

Reyes said his grandson did not know how to drive and did not have a driver's license. He said he wasn't sure how Ramos had purchased the weapons.

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose In Bikini Says 'Work Hard, Play Harder'

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Bares Abs Poolside

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Mandy Rose Straddles Bike In Athleisure

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.