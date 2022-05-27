Paris Hilton Opens Up About Teenage Abuse Experience

Heiress, socialite, and all-around party girl Paris Hilton isn't exactly someone you'd associate with mental health issues. Still, she surprised fans two years ago when she opened up about tragic experiences that left her with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 41-year-old influencer made the shocking revelation after keeping it a secret for more than two decades, and now she's turned the issue into full-blown advocacy – complete with meetings at the White House and Capitol Hill.

Read the details below.