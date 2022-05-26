Jessie James Decker Flaunts Enhanced Body In Bikini

Jessie James Decker
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Jessie James Decker is no stranger to wearing bikinis. The singer-songwriter is known to be obsessed with her body and will do anything to keep it looking stunning in her favorite two-piece bikinis.

 

Last year, Jessie admitted to putting her body under the knife after revealing she was over with childbearing, hence her reason for sharing sizzling swimwear photographs with her followers on social media.

There are tons of pictures of Jessie showing off her curves and gorgeous body in bikinis, and here are some of the memorable ones. 

A Kittenish Model 

One can say that the reality star who began her swimwear brand, 'Kittenish,' a few years ago is her own brand model.

On April 7, Jessie took to her Instagram page to wow her 4 million followers by sharing multiple photos of her clad in different swimwear designs. The pool pieces did well to reveal her cleavages and beautifully toned body.

"It's here!! Kittenish Swim ✌️get it while it's hot 🔥 y'all are gonna look amazing in these!!! Go grab right meow 😽," the post's caption read.

A Stunner In Bikini

Jessie James Decker in Jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 564025

Fans raved over Jessie's gorgeousness in her bikini wear. 

"A stunner in Bikini," commented one fan. 

Another fan said, "The perfect person to model them."

Other fans commented with love and flames emojis. 

Perfect Fit In Kittenish Swimwear

The 34-year-old has always been real with her followers. Last year, she was honest and transparent about her decision to get surgery.

Jessie said she decided to have a breast augmentation and was "super happy" with the results.

"Treated myself... to new boobies!" she captioned the photo of herself in a bikini, proudly displaying her cleavage in front of the mirror.

"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it," she explained. "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some. I feel great; I'm super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted," she wrote.

Jessie Still Shines Despite Her Body Insecurities

The country music star, who shares three children, Forrest Bradley, 3, Eric Thomas II, 5, and Vivianne Rose, 7, with her husband Eric Decker, has been candid about her body's ups and downs.

Jessie confessed that she occasionally feels "insecure" about her body despite shedding the weight she gained during pregnancy.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she captioned a March 2020 Instagram post showing photos of herself in a two-piece purple bikini. Jessie still rocked as she posed for the snapshots despite feeling insecure about her body.

Jessie's honesty about her body insecurities has earned her more love from her fans, who are always excited to see her stunning in her two-piece bikinis.

