Demi Rose Slays In Bikini Style Costume Of Princess Leia

Emulating one of the most badass female sci-fi characters of all time, the 27-year-old sex kitten pulled off a daring gold ensemble to channel Princess Leia.

Demi wore a metallic gold bikini push-up bra top with Brazilian style bottom, fashioned with a matching fringe sleeve, zipper-front jacket with studded detail, and fringe belt. She rocked Leia's iconic double bun hairstyle to complete her outfit and went ethereal glam on her makeup.

Her IG followers all agreed that Rose looked drop-dead gorgeous. "Damnn 🔥🔥🔥so beautiful 😍😍😍😍," said one person. While others chimed in expressing similar sentiments, "You're amazing my gorgeous😘😘❤🌷," and "Wow wooooooow beautiful 🌹🌹❤️❤️," said another.