English model Demi Rose certainly knows how to serve up irresistible looks to entertain her fans online. A new Instagram upload today (May 20) found the voluptuous bombshell in a risqué bikini-style costume inspired by Star Wars' Princess Leia during an Ibiza Magic Island
Demi Rose Slays In Bikini Style Costume Of Princess Leia
Sex Kitten Princess Leia
Emulating one of the most badass female sci-fi characters of all time, the 27-year-old sex kitten pulled off a daring gold ensemble to channel Princess Leia.
Demi wore a metallic gold bikini push-up bra top with Brazilian style bottom, fashioned with a matching fringe sleeve, zipper-front jacket with studded detail, and fringe belt. She rocked Leia's iconic double bun hairstyle to complete her outfit and went ethereal glam on her makeup.
Her IG followers all agreed that Rose looked drop-dead gorgeous. "Damnn 🔥🔥🔥so beautiful 😍😍😍😍," said one person. While others chimed in expressing similar sentiments, "You're amazing my gorgeous😘😘❤🌷," and "Wow wooooooow beautiful 🌹🌹❤️❤️," said another.
Demi's Love For Ibiza Magic Island
Demi is frequent to Ibiza Magic Island, and that's because she now lives there. Last winter, the British model took a leap of faith, moving from her hometown in Birmingham, London, to officially take residency at Ibiza - go figure; the location is a world benchmark for party and electronic music lovers.
Every summer, thousands of young people from all over Europe and across the globe visit the Mediterranean oasis to enjoy the famous discos, clubs, and DJs in idyllic beach surroundings.
Always Sunbathing In Ibiza
The move to White Isle couldn't have been any more satisfying for the UK influencer. She even said it was "one of the best choices I ever made."
"I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work," Demi added. So far, she has been exemplary. Lucky for her devoted IG followers (all 19.6 million of them), they get to see her sizzling bikini (and sometimes partially nude) snaps while sunbathing in her new locale.
Ibiza Backdrop Snaps
Here Demi teases viewers in this racy black cutout monokini by undoing the lower tie straps.
"Forest fantasy" she captioned this seductive shot while reading in the woods in au naturel attire.
Wearing nothing under this black sheer see-through flowy dress, the curvy model felt "ethereal" in the outback when she shared these photos.
Earlier this week, she said she was happy to be home in Ibiza. "Healthy, hydrated, been working out daily, feeling balanced & I'm grateful. It's good to be home! 🌞", she wrote in the caption.