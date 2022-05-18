Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Flaunts Shapely Buns

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

American actress Alexandra Daddario is one of Hollywood's leading actresses with an amazing physique. The combination of her intelligence and gorgeousness tends to leave fans in a frenzy. The star actress also never fails to serve looks and captivating bikini appearances. Alexandra flaunts her fashion and acting prowess when it calls and fans are here for it all.

The Latest

Melissa Gorga Shares 'What Really Matters In Life'

'[Humor] Gets Us Over Bad Stuff': Ricky Gervais Defends Often-Offensive Jokes On 'Late Night'

Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Communicates With Her Via Fax

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low In NBC News Poll

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell & Jordan Clarkson For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Bikini Buns

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

The Baywatch star has always been confident in flaunting her bikini body. She enjoyed going to the beach and has the perfect body to carry any bikini like it was made specifically for her. She always dazzled her 22.3 million Instagram fans every time a new bikini look was uploaded. The movie star posted a picture wearing a one-piece open-back gray bikini, standing next to a pool. She gave a back pose, leaving mostly her bikini buns to be flaunted under the sun. The high-cut bikini clung to her figure, putting her shapely buns on display. The picture got over a million likes as fans continued to hit the like button. 

Entertainment

Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

By Salma Ahmed

Classy Bikini Look

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 564025

The Why Women Kill actress could pull off a classy and seductive bikini look. She does not hesitate to serve a hot, steamy, but classy bikini look anytime she likes. In another post, the movie producer rocked a two-piece black and white striped bikini. She paired it with a long floral detailed jacket with puffy hands, sunglasses, and a colorful sun protection hat. The actress looked classy and seductive, like she was on a bikini fashion show. Her Instagram fans could not stop liking and commenting with love and fire emojis on the photo. 

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

Supporting Leah Jeffries As Annabeth Chase

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 564025

According to Deadline, the 36-year-old actress was not in support of the backlash against Leah Jeffries's casting as Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney Plus show Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Daddario has played Annabeth Chase twice and showed her support to Leah. In one of her Twitter posts, she shared a supportive message to the 12-year-old actress: 'Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!'. Riordan, the author of the book, also supported Leah and called out those bullying her as racist,

"You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks.", then added, "Friends, that is racism."

About The Series

Alexandra Daddario running
Giphy | Paramount+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the best-selling book series. It is about a 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who was just trying to master his newfound powers but was accused of stealing his master's lightning bolt by the sky god Zeus. He then embarks on a journey with his friends, Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), to find it and restore order to Olympus. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as the writers of the plot, and James Bobin will be directing it. 

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Sixers For Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Floral Dress With Mother

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.