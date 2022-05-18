American actress Alexandra Daddario is one of Hollywood's leading actresses with an amazing physique. The combination of her intelligence and gorgeousness tends to leave fans in a frenzy. The star actress also never fails to serve looks and captivating bikini appearances. Alexandra flaunts her fashion and acting prowess when it calls and fans are here for it all.
Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Flaunts Shapely Buns
Bikini Buns
The Baywatch star has always been confident in flaunting her bikini body. She enjoyed going to the beach and has the perfect body to carry any bikini like it was made specifically for her. She always dazzled her 22.3 million Instagram fans every time a new bikini look was uploaded. The movie star posted a picture wearing a one-piece open-back gray bikini, standing next to a pool. She gave a back pose, leaving mostly her bikini buns to be flaunted under the sun. The high-cut bikini clung to her figure, putting her shapely buns on display. The picture got over a million likes as fans continued to hit the like button.
Classy Bikini Look
The Why Women Kill actress could pull off a classy and seductive bikini look. She does not hesitate to serve a hot, steamy, but classy bikini look anytime she likes. In another post, the movie producer rocked a two-piece black and white striped bikini. She paired it with a long floral detailed jacket with puffy hands, sunglasses, and a colorful sun protection hat. The actress looked classy and seductive, like she was on a bikini fashion show. Her Instagram fans could not stop liking and commenting with love and fire emojis on the photo.
Supporting Leah Jeffries As Annabeth Chase
According to Deadline, the 36-year-old actress was not in support of the backlash against Leah Jeffries's casting as Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney Plus show Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Daddario has played Annabeth Chase twice and showed her support to Leah. In one of her Twitter posts, she shared a supportive message to the 12-year-old actress: 'Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!'. Riordan, the author of the book, also supported Leah and called out those bullying her as racist,
"You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks.", then added, "Friends, that is racism."
About The Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the best-selling book series. It is about a 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who was just trying to master his newfound powers but was accused of stealing his master's lightning bolt by the sky god Zeus. He then embarks on a journey with his friends, Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), to find it and restore order to Olympus. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as the writers of the plot, and James Bobin will be directing it.