'Alcohol Was Consumed': Justin Timberlake Goes Down Memory Lane On 'Ellen'

For what was his 24th time on Ellen, Justin Timberlake surprised the audience with his return and reminisced how he and Ellen became fast friends upon meeting for the first time at the House of Blues in Los Angeles.

“I would do these shows after the shows, when I was on tour, and in LA we played House of Blues and I think you were at that show,” he said. “It was like 1 AM. Alcohol was consumed, and we were like, ‘We're the best friends now!’” the singer added.

Ellen also recalled seeing rap star NAS at the event, thinking out loud how great it was to see him perform in such a close-knit setting like the House of Blues.