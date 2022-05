Speaking with Concordia University professor Gad Saad, Rogan explained how he used to admire Canada's system, with the government providing universal healthcare and cheaper education than the United States.

This "seemed like a great system" that made Canadians "friendlier" than Americans, Rogan said, per Newsweek.

But witnessing Trudeau's behavior made Rogan change his mind, he explained.

"But then, when you have a creepy f*cking dictator for a prime minister, that's what [Trudeau] is... The way he behaves, the way he behaved during this thing, the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out, because I never thought that guy was like that."