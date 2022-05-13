Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Says She's A 'Drama Queen'

Not many would have the nonchalance to publicly label themselves a "drama queen," but Stassie Karanikolaou had no problem doing so in her latest Instagram upload. However, the candid caption -- most likely, written in jest -- may have gone unnoticed by fans as the voluptuous beauty posed in a revealing bikini, her curves providing an alluring distraction from what she wrote alongside her photos.

Take a look at the pics below and judge for yourself! And don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

It's In The Eyes

In a four-part slideshow added to her account on Monday, Stassie flashed her ample assets in a lime-yellow two-piece bathing suit that matched her stiletto nails. A Melissa Simone design, the sexy swimwear came with a bandeau top that tied in the front and featured a flirty cleavage window. Skimpy bottoms completed the set, attracting attention with a hip-baring high cut and a low waistline perfect for flaunting her belly button piercing.

Making sure to tag the celebrity-favored brand, which numbers Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Stassie's BFF Kylie Jenner among its clients, the social media maven posted three photos and one video of the look, all of which portrayed her soaking up some sun on a beach-bar bench. Positioning herself with her back to a thicket of palm trees to make her yellow bikini pop, she stretched her beautiful body and put her hourglass curves front and center.

Scroll for more photos!

A Bikini Vacation

Stassie has been keeping the hot bikini pics coming as she enjoyed a tropical vacation this past week. Although she didn't disclose her location, the social media influencer told fans she was somewhere "in da jungleee" while posing on a wooden bridge amid towering trees with picturesque huts in the backdrop. Showing even more skin in a minuscule side-tie thong, she went butterfly-themed in a blue-and-red bikini by Juliet Johnstone and received loving emoji from Khloe Kardashian and Gigi Hadid.

More swimsuit photos below!

Beach Goals

In another recent post, Stassie was total beach goals in a yellow set by Heavy Manners while asking fans "do not disturb." Sporting a hot-pink floral motif, she wore it with a belly chain in a gorgeous carousel of photos that featured scenic resort views.

This comes after the 24-year-old flexed her influencer muscle in a lingerie photoshoot for Lounge Underwear, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

Keep going for more pics!

Longstanding Collaboration

Getting back to her Melissa Simone swimsuit, the look, dubbed "Aria," was also featured on the brand's Instagram page, which is in no shortage of bikini shots of Stassie. The stunner has been collaborating with the swimwear label for a long time, with a 2019 post showing her rocking her curves in a tropical-inspired ruched set called the "Christine."

Likewise, in an upload from 2020, she gave off sultry vibes in the brand's "Elle" monokini while going for a dip in a pool.

