Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Says She's A 'Drama Queen'

Not many would have the nonchalance to publicly label themselves a "drama queen," but Stassie Karanikolaou had no problem doing so in her latest Instagram upload. However, the candid caption -- most likely, written in jest -- may have gone unnoticed by fans as the voluptuous beauty posed in a revealing bikini, her curves providing an alluring distraction from what she wrote alongside her photos.

