The "World's Most Beautiful Girl" Thylane Blondeau floored fans with a makeup-free bikini look on Instagram a while back but the purpose of her post was far from curve-flaunting. Posing at the beach in a periwinkle two-piece swimsuit, the French model tagged her famous mom, Véronika Loubry, in the photo, making her one-word caption all about the fashion designer and TV presenter.

Check out the pic below!