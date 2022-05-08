Carrie Underwood In Bejeweled Minidress Makes Grand Announcement

Carrie Underwood announced that she'd perform at the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee this June. And after seeing her acrobatic performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, fans are understandably excited!

As a country artist, mounting the Opry stage is one of the most outstanding achievements, and the 39-year-old has had that honor multiple times. Regardless, she doesn't take it for granted hence her excitement every time she has the privilege of returning to the stage.

Although her announcement was grand enough to capture fans' attention, her floor-length floral applique dress caused some chatter in her comment section.

Performing In A Floral Applique Dress

Underwood announced that she will return to the Opry stage this Summer and that she's excited about the upcoming journey.

"I love gettin’ all gussied up on a Saturday night to go play at the @opry ! I am forever honored to be a part of this family! 💜" she wrote.

Her announcement accompanied a post of her performing on the Grand stage in a feathery maxi dress with dramatic puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline fitted with a mesh net.

Sharing Her Excitement

The country singer styled her bright blonde hair in a sleek wave tucking each side behind her ears to reveal her bold studded earrings. Her eyes shone behind smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes as she reminded 11.2 million followers of her return to the Opry stage in Nashville, TN.

One user wrote,

"Can you share some hotness with everyone else lol 😂 beautiful, talented, sweet and ambitious all in one package!!"

Others added,

"That dress is STUNNING!" "I love your clothes."

A Grand Ole Opry Regular

Carrie Underwood performing at the Grand Ole Opry
Giphy | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

One enthusiastic fan noted that Underwood had become a regular at the Grand Ole Opry. She appears every year simultaneously, hence his proactive decision to buy tickets before her announcement.

"[You're] usually a regular on that date ..The Tues before CMA Fest week ..That’s why I bought my tickets🎟 months ago 😉," he wrote.

The country singer has been a regular on the prestigious country stage since her debut in 2005 two weeks after winning American Idol.

Stagecoach Tribute With Axl Rose

Her appearance comes on the heels of an electrifying performance at the iHeart Country Fest and Stagecoach tribute to the late country star, Naomi Judd, alongside Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose. She made a passionate speech about loss and surviving loved ones, saying,

"I feel that’s one of the few human experiences that we all share. But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us, and that does not mean that you will not see them again someday."

