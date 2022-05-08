Carrie Underwood In Bejeweled Minidress Makes Grand Announcement

Carrie Underwood announced that she'd perform at the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee this June. And after seeing her acrobatic performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, fans are understandably excited!

As a country artist, mounting the Opry stage is one of the most outstanding achievements, and the 39-year-old has had that honor multiple times. Regardless, she doesn't take it for granted hence her excitement every time she has the privilege of returning to the stage.

Although her announcement was grand enough to capture fans' attention, her floor-length floral applique dress caused some chatter in her comment section.

