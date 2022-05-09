Late Cheslie Kryst's Mom Speaks On Her Passing On 'Red Table Talk'

Cheslie Kryst’s mom April Simpkins opened up about how her daughter suffered from depression but tried to combat it. She noted how Kryst often pushed back her depressive feelings to appear on TV. She also noted that the late beauty queen was active on social media, always smiling on TikTok and Instagram. Simpkins also bared it all as she revealed that her daughter penned a last letter. In it, Kryst wrote of how much she loved her mother. The content read:

“First, I’m sorry, by the time you get this, I won’t be alive anymore. And it makes me even more sad to write this because I know it will hurt you the most. I love you mom, and you are my best friend, and the person I’ve lived with for years.”

The heart-rending write-up read on with Kryst mentioning that she wishes she could remain within her mother but could not bear what she described as “the crushing weight” of sadness and loneliness.