Understanding Detroit's Most Prolific Serial Killer: Shelly Andre Brooks

One of the most prolific serial killers in Michigan history could have continued his deadly spree if it hadn't been for a woman who survived her brush with him and helped put him behind bars.

Shelly Andre Brooks, now 53, is serving life in prison in Michigan for murdering at least seven women in Detroit between 2001 and 2006. The women he targeted were prostitutes who often struggled with drug addiction as well. Officials say he may be responsible for other unsolved murders in the city.