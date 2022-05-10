Understanding Detroit's Most Prolific Serial Killer: Shelly Andre Brooks

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Brooks is serving a life sentence at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility.
He is serving time for the charges of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree murder.
No one can say for sure what drove Brooks to kill. He grew up mostly living with his maternal grandmother and eventually dropped out of high school in the 11th grade. He also had some early brushes with the law, when he was found carrying a concealed gun.
He served 60 days in jail and then began a life on the streets. He was homeless for more than a decade and got by on various jobs, such as in restaurants.
Brooks's mother, who died before he committed his crimes, was a drug addict who reportedly abused him as a child.
Experts who have studied Brooks said he's more disorganized than many of the more famous serial killers. He made no efforts to hide the bodies and didn't appear to take any "trophies" from the murders, which are often a hallmark of such criminals.