Chrishell Stause Hints On New Lover In 'Selling Sunset' Reunion

During the reunion, which aired on Friday, the 45-year-old broker got emotional as he explained his 'very difficult' split from 'the love of his life'. He emotionally talked about how he ruined something good with Chrishell and how he would struggle to see her happy with another person.

Also, he expressed how deeply rooted his love for her was and how he'll 'never meet someone like her again. While crying, he said, "It's been a few months but I'm still going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup".

He explained that even though he was still struggling and not handling the split well, he was happy to see her smiling and happy.