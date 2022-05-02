As Jen Shah prepares for her fraud and money laundering trial coming this July, there’s no telling how things will unfold in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Cast member, Jennie Nguyen has already been fired from the show following backlash from a series of controversial and racist social media posts that recently resurfaced. Plus reports have also confirmed that Mary Cosby will not return for Season 3.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Facing 18 Years In Prison
Shah’s Court Case
The latest development in the court case of Jen Shah, 47, who was arrested in March for running a telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly, attorney Ronald Richards suspects she is facing almost two decades behind bars. His notion has come after her co-defendant Derek Larkin was denied any leniency by the judge and given the maximum sentence of 6 years for a minor part in the Shah fraud case.
Up To An 18-Year Sentence!
On Tuesday, April 19, Ronald took to his Twitter page to announce that the judge had denied Derek’s plea for his sentence to be reduced and estimated an 18-year sentence for Shah.
“Breaking: [Jen Shah’s] judge denies compassionate release to her co-defendant. The opinion provides insight as to how much time she will get, 15 to 18 years! Why she wants to do this is very hard to watch,” he tweeted.
Richards followed up with two tweets last Friday, April 29 stating, “BREAKING:
@TheRealJenShah loses all of her motions to quash before the criminal court, further eroding her standing in front of the trial Judge. Here is the opinion: #shahfraud Please RT so she can get help to stop this madness.”
“The only way to save @TheRealJenShah is to have her get new counsel and blame it on them for leading her down this path in our opinion. In a case we recently handled, we were able to get our client's acceptance post-conviction. Jen will be looking at mandatory time with no way out,” Richards claimed.
Jen Maintains Her Innocence
Jen, who turned down the initial plea deal, says she is completely innocent, explaining to Andy Cowan during the airing of part three of the RHOSLC season 2 reunion that, “I’m fighting this. I am innocent. And I will fight for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight.”
What’s To Come In Season 3?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year. Jen Shah will greet viewers with her return, along with Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks, plus some new additions, though it remains unclear if they’ll be boarded on full-time.
Though Jennie Nguyen was cast-off the show, viewers may still see her again. According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, Jennie “had already filmed scenes for Season 3, including a sit-down confrontation with at least one co-star to discuss the social media scandal.” There’s no telling who that cast member is but a pretty good guess would be Jennie’s longtime pal and RHOSLC mainstay, Lisa Barlow.
Additionally, a Radar online report has revealed that Tyna Edwards, a luxury realtor, and Angie Katsanevas, a successful salon owner, were spotted filming with the RHOSLC cast. It appears the Queens of Bravo fan page already has the scoop, as they shared photos of Angie on a ski trip with the RHOSLC ladies, noting that the reported newcomer auditioned for the show back in 2019 on Heather’s recommendation.