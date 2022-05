In a series of bikini shots, country-pop singer Jessie James Decker introduced her new swim collection earlier this month. The singer modeled her collection, showing the various designs and colorways, saying, "Kittenish Swim is here."

The collection arrived in time for Spring Break and Summer Fun. It has many designs, from sexy two-piece bikinis to one-pieces. Decker expanded her brand by opening a store in Scottsdale, making it the 4th in her growing chain.