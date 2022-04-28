As a fierce competitor, Carissa is always getting motivated for the next event, wherever it may be in the world. But it is not just her surfing skills that have put her in the spotlight, however. As an ambassador for Hurley Women, she inspires athletes and fans of the sport the world over to get involved and active in a sport that has only gotten bigger over the last few years. In a gorgeous bright orange bikini, Carissa gives fans a look at what’s in store and looks great in the process!

Carissa also recently collaborated with Redbull. She looked radiant in her latest photo on the beach wearing a floral swimsuit that showed off her tones legs and glutes. In her caption, she wrote,

"@redbull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot offers the perfect blend of strawberry and apricot with a touch of peach🍑 Stoked to be a part of this shoot and launch of this new flavor! It’s yum ☺️ Available nationwide while supplies last. @redbullusa @zaknoyle #givesyouwings 👐🏼 Wearing @moorealoha X @hurleywomen swim 22 available in a few weeks💛