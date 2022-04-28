If you don’t know who Carissa Moore is yet, then you have been living under a rock. As one of the most noteworthy surfers of her era, the native Hawaiian has been all over the world competing as an elite athlete, including in the Olympic Games, where she made history as the first woman to ever win a gold medal in the sport.
Surfer Carissa Moore In Swimsuit Says 'It's Yum'
Carissa Is A Leading Surfer And Icon In The Sport
At only 29 years of age, she is only a couple of titles behind two other greats on the all-time wins list. She has already been inducted into the Surfers’ Hall Of Fame and recently had a day in January named after her in Hawaii. And amazingly, she has many more years to add to her list of accomplishments in the sport, it seems!
Carissa Is A Brand Ambassador Too
As a fierce competitor, Carissa is always getting motivated for the next event, wherever it may be in the world. But it is not just her surfing skills that have put her in the spotlight, however. As an ambassador for Hurley Women, she inspires athletes and fans of the sport the world over to get involved and active in a sport that has only gotten bigger over the last few years. In a gorgeous bright orange bikini, Carissa gives fans a look at what’s in store and looks great in the process!
Carissa also recently collaborated with Redbull. She looked radiant in her latest photo on the beach wearing a floral swimsuit that showed off her tones legs and glutes. In her caption, she wrote,
"@redbull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot offers the perfect blend of strawberry and apricot with a touch of peach🍑 Stoked to be a part of this shoot and launch of this new flavor! It’s yum ☺️ Available nationwide while supplies last. @redbullusa @zaknoyle #givesyouwings 👐🏼 Wearing @moorealoha X @hurleywomen swim 22 available in a few weeks💛
All Smiles
Carissa has always been upfront about how important it is for her to keep a proper balance between work and play, and in one Instagram photo, she is all smiles on the beach in a one-piece swimsuit and trust board on her hip. With a sly nod to the camera, Carissa says it all without a word, proving that she can indeed explain it all!
All About Summer
With summer being her absolute favorite season, Carissa took a moment to explain why on her Instagram post, and in a short comment, she explained how what it is about the summer motivates her more than any other time of the year. What is also great is that fans can see directly what she always stresses about working out, which is yoga and breathing exercises to help balance and calm her. These are just a few tips and tricks that she has relayed to fans to help them stay motivated and focused in the summer and all other times of the year!