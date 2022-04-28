Inside Tour Of Kaley Cuoco's New Exquisite LA Home

She's just said goodbye to her marital home and now Kaley Cuoco is the proud owner of a breathtaking ultra-modern house in Agoura Hills, California. Formerly owned by Twilight's Taylor Lautner, Cuoco plunked down a cool $5.25 million for her new digs, with Dirt reporting that she was willing to go a quarter-million over the original asking price just to snatch up the place.

According to the listing, the deal was closed on April 15, just four days after it was reported that the Flight Attendant star sold the farmhouse-style Hidden Hills residence she once shared with ex-husband Karl Cook for $16.2 million.

Tour her exquisite new home below!