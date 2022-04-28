While Madonna's home is back on the market, she was a new owner last year after purchasing it for19.3 million for Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd. After the sale, The Weeknd moved into a whopping 70 million home in the same gated community. Madonna's asking price is $25,995,000, which is a significant profit markup from the initial buying price. Cara Ameer, an agent in Coldwell Banker, shared that it was not unusual for Madonna to sell the home after only one year of owning it.

Speaking on the price the star singer dropped on her home, The Agency's Aimee Stern shared that the changes applied to the hoke could justify the 20% increase. She relayed:

"While home prices in Los Angeles have increased as much as 14% month over month during the last year, and even with limited inventory, unless there were meaningful improvements to the property since it changed ownership in April 2021."