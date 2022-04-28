It's been a year since Madonna purchased her stately Los Angeles mansion, and now the home is back on the market as the music icon is ready to part with it. The "Material Girl" crooner has her Hidden Hills home listed at a price topping the purchase capital, as well as some upgraded facilities. Here's a look through the mansion
Inside Tour Of Madonna's Massive Hidden Hills Mansion
Home Overview
Madonna's Hidden Hills home sits on a three-acre expanse of land with a 12,500 sq ft property surrounded by tall redwood trees, manicured lawns, and hillsides. The house contains tasteful and intricate details in appropriate proportions. It boasts a two-story wall-to-floor window expanse that allows enough airing and sunshine streaming. The double-height window is also situated in the foyer, while the second floor has an adjoining door to the primary suite.
Contemporary Interior
Madonna's listed home has nine bedrooms, all spacious and fully facilitated. The primary suite connects to the double-height foyer such that the natural sunlight streams to the other suites. While the other rooms are stately, the primary room carries the larger bulk of bedroom luxury. It boasts a stone bath, steam shower, dual boutique-style closets, dual vanities, a lounge area, a separate water closet, and a log fireplace.
The Home Layout
The large expanse of the home includes an outdoor-indoor bar along with the foyer, and just like there is an adjoining door to the bedrooms, there is another connecting to the outdoor living room. The home further opens to reveal a formal dining area, wine cellar, home theater, chef's kitchen, and music lounge. There is also a study situated in the heart of all the designs, away from the even more serviced outdoors. The exterior overlooks lined trees across the long driveway, and far off the marbled floors, there is a zero-edge saltwater pool, a professional basketball court, and an outdoor kitchen.
Far across the main building is another two-bedroom guesthouse with a full capacity kitchen and a barn. Here, the "Like A Virgin" crooner made some modifications. Madonna included a newly constructed gym as well as a Pilates studio.
Purchased From The Weeknd
While Madonna's home is back on the market, she was a new owner last year after purchasing it for19.3 million for Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd. After the sale, The Weeknd moved into a whopping 70 million home in the same gated community. Madonna's asking price is $25,995,000, which is a significant profit markup from the initial buying price. Cara Ameer, an agent in Coldwell Banker, shared that it was not unusual for Madonna to sell the home after only one year of owning it.
Speaking on the price the star singer dropped on her home, The Agency's Aimee Stern shared that the changes applied to the hoke could justify the 20% increase. She relayed:
"While home prices in Los Angeles have increased as much as 14% month over month during the last year, and even with limited inventory, unless there were meaningful improvements to the property since it changed ownership in April 2021."
When Did The Weeknd But The House?
The Weeknd became the first owner of the Hidden Hills mansion in 2017 when he bought it as a newly built property. The "Save Your Tears" crooner purchased his former home for $18.2 million. When he put it up for sale in June 2020, it was listed for $25 million. However, after several price cuts, the luxury abode was last listed for $22 million. The home does not boast much of a scenic view ahead, but it provides ultra privacy and seclusion when needed. It is located across downtown Calabasas and the Malibu coast.