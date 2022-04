Flight attendant Sharmy Aldama told The Washington Post that getting passengers to wear face masks was stressful and, more often than not, a real struggle.

"I definitely got to a point where I was showing up to work ready to be argued with and bickered with and having to defend myself," Aldama said, adding that she was relieved when Mizelle ended the mandate.

"Being able to just show up [to work] and give people what they need and not have to be on guard all the time has been so refreshing," the flight attendant explained.

Aldama noted, however, that she still puts on a mask sometimes, especially if one of the passengers is coughing or seems sick.