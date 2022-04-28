Isiah Thomas Believes NBA's Top Players Must Be Reranked

Before the 2021-22 season, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were circled as the favorites to win the NBA title.

However, each franchise fell well short of reaching those lofty expectations. LeBron James put forth an impressive 19th campaign, but the Lakers' struggles with injuries and lack of roster cohesion resulted in failing to make the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Nets battled through Kyrie Irving missing the first 35 games of the season due to his firm stance on not taking the COVID-19 vaccine and Kevin Durant missing several weeks due to an MCL sprain in his left knee. Brooklyn pushed through the play-in tournament but fell to a sweep in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

The loss marked the first time in 17 years that neither James nor Durant were playing in the second round of the playoffs. That fact alone led the former Detroit Pistons great to make a strong statement about the league's best players' conversation.