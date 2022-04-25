Erika Jayne Goes Retro In Swimsuit

When Erika Jayne shows up on TV or in tabloids, what automatically comes to mind is her ever-stunning appearances. This blond beauty has always had an elegant fashion preference; even in swimwear, Jayne steals the show.

A Good Day For A Swimsuit

Jayne recently got fans talking as she took to Instagram to post a snapshot of herself rocking a one-piece bathing suit. The singer and television personality looked as igniting as always as she paired her black swimwear with strappy silver heels and silver reamed sunshades and a pair of silver earrings. As her caption denoted, Jayne appeared to be feeling good as she took a relaxing pose for the camera. The update got over 60,000 likes, and her 2.5m followers filled the comments with lots of appreciative statements. 

One admirer stated, "So hot so perfect ❤❤❤❤." Another person also gushed over her stunning looks, writing, "Looking Very expensive."

Going Retro

Even at 50, Jayne still looks as radiant as she did in her 20s. The former actress showed off her ageless appearance in a post on Instagram, and fans couldn't get over the looks. Jayne wore a black swim trunk that clung to her beautiful figure and showed off her shapely legs in the snap. She packed her blond locks in a low ponytail and stood in black heels.

The tall palms and shrubs in the pack ground future made Jayne's image more alluring. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills accessorized the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and round ear lops. Jayne's igniting images attracted over 90,000 likes as fans couldn't get over the outdoor snap. Jayne captioned the update, "The 80's called, and I answered. ☎️📞📟📀."

  

Jayne On Her Glamorous Appearance

Jayne never ceases to amaze fans with her ageless appearances, and she had once shared her luxe nighttime routine that has been a great help in maintaining her perfect image. Once during an interview with Glamour, Jayne told of her self-care routine, and this TV personality's nighttime rituals are "not cheap." She started up by revealing her luxurious bath time. For Jayne, baths are an important aspect of her self-care, and she said, "I have a really great bathtub, and I unwind by taking baths." 

Depending on whether the Roller Coaster singer needs to relax or scrub up, she uses oils or salts. After a busy day, Jayne sits in Epsom salt, which sometimes comes with CBD, adding an extra layer to alleviate inflammation. When she feels dry, the TV star opts for a soothing oil to moisturize the skin.

Night Time Routine To Attain The Jayne's Looks

According to Bravo TV, one needs a luxe bed to slip for an ageless look like Jayne's. In her gorgeous Pasadena mansion, the 50-year-old singer sleeps on a Tempur-Pedic mattress. She also has custom-made sheets, which sometimes come in white with some patterns and are the highest thread count of Egyptian cotton. She also sometimes sleeps with blackout shades and a Gucci eye mask. She keeps her socks on in bed, and above all this, Jayne prefers her room cold.

