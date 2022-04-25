Jessie James Decker In Bikini Shows Off Incredible Body

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jessie James Decker wowed in a cheetah-print bikini while social distancing poolside towards the start of COVID. The 33-year-old reality star is making 2022 headlines for the launch of Kittenish Swim, but this shot dates back to 2020. Jessie was all abs in her killer snap as she both showed off her fierce figure and promoted her popular clothing brand, and fan accounts are making sure the snap stays live.

Jessie had opted for a super-tight two-piece, also making her look unusual via a knotted tee finish. Check it out below.

The Latest

Madonna And Lourdes Leon Share Rare Moment At Burberry Event

Olympian Simone Biles Shows Off Gravity-Defying Skills

Kelly Ripa's Diet Strategies For Looking And Feeling Great

RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Wants To Return For The Show’s Reboot — 'I'm Going To Go Back'

Cara Delevingne Reveals Dior Foundation As Beauty Secret

Stuns Poolside In Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It showed the country singer highlighting her toned abs and thighs as she threw her arms up poolside and soaked up the sun. Jessie was in a backyard and backed by fountains in the pool and a rather ordinary-looking house. She popped against the lens in her animal-print two-piece, one peeping a banded top, with a yellow tee worn over the swimwear name-dropping Kittenish.

Jessie posed in shades and a stylish hat, with the fan joking: "Social Distance 🥰 #JessieJamesDecker #Kittenish #JessieJamesDeckerFans."

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 564025

Business is booming for the Jessie & Eric star, who is fresh from showcasing her brand new bricks and mortar store in Scottsdale, AZ. Posting to Instagram this weekend, the wife to Eric Decker wrote:

"Scottsdale!!! I am SO excited to announce our @kittenish doors will officially be open tomorrow for the grand opening at 10am🌵 This is our 4th store and I couldn’t be more proud of our kittenish team and all their hard work to bring my kittenish dreams to life!!!!! Make sure and tag us so we can see y’all there 💖💖💖."

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Brand Is Growing

Shutterstock | 564025

In a separate post showing off the store debut, Jessie told fans:

"I had major fomo not being able to be there today (had family commitments) BUT I will be there May 26th! So stay tuned for details✨I am SO proud of this beautiful store and even more proud of my bad ass team for making it happen. I love our kittenish crew with all my heart and couldn’t do this without them!! Cheers Kittens!!"

Celebs And Brands

The 2020s are officially the celeb brand era. While moguls Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna lead the way, lower-profile stars are also gaining ground, from Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska and MTV face Kristin Cavallari to reality star Larsa Pippen and cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

These Are The Actors Salma Hayek Dated Before Marrying French Billionaire

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Mavericks Trade Sends Tobias Harris To Dallas For Three Players

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.