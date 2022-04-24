Olivia Culpo Embraces Weather Change In These 4 Bikini Outfits

When ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo, 29, hears Coachella, you know the cowboy boots and hats are coming out! Her looks over the years are solid proof of this, and she continued the tradition this year, albeit with a twist. Culpo added bikini tops to her ensemble, showing her toned ab lines and thin waist. She also attended the events with her family and friends, making it a memorable Culpo-moment like her vacation earlier this year.

See the snaps below—and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too!

No One Is Kicking Her Off This Flight

Culpo was all abs and legs at the Season Two premiere of the critically acclaimed HBO series The Flight Attendant. She wrote that there was no dress code she got creative with her outfit choice. The ex-beauty queen showed up on the red carpet wearing a white bikini top with a beaded cross strap, a knitted multicolor bolero jacket, and an asymmetrical jean miniskirt from GCDS.

The model paired her outfit with a mini yellow crossbody bag and white mid-calf cowboy boots. At least on this flight, airport security won't send her back for "indecent dressing."

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Rocking Boho Hair

Culpo wore a similar combo comprising an ivory bikini top with a choker collar, mini jean shorts, and a fringe braided coverall leaving little to the imagination since it exposed her bikini top and abs.

She also added her newfound love - white Cowboy boots - a brown leather belt, and a matching cowboy hat. Did someone say Coachella? However, unlike her premiere look, the model wore her hair in a messy boho wave reaching her waist.

All-Brown Ensemble

Culpo's revolve outfit was slightly different with an all-brown ensemble consisting of a two-tone cropped top with beaded hemming, a low-riding mini skirt, suede cowboy boots, a flipped cowboy hat, and a matching leather belt and embroidered crossbody bag.

Despite online tweeps and netizens complaining about a lack of enthusiasm for this year's festivals' looks, Culpo's outfits didn't disappoint. She had lots of fun because her sisters were there with her and it's always a party whenever the Culpos link up!

More Cowgirl-Inspired Outfits

Coachella inspires this love for Cowgirl-inspired outfits, and we love every version of it, including this black and nude combo. Her halter neck cropped top, low-waist black leather miniskirt, and knee-high black boots revealed her slim waist and defined abs line.

Culpo accessorized the look with a wide-brimmed black hat and two-toned shoulder bag matching her outfit choice. The short hair also made a comeback retiring the loose boho waves.

