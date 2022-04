Before the lockout, the Boston Red Sox were one of the most aggressive teams in all of Major League Baseball. They made sure to add multiple arms to their starting rotation and revamped their terrible bullpen, two points of emphasis for the winter market.

Chaim Bloom also broke the bank by spending big bucks to sign Trevor Story, shifting him to second base but keeping him around as an insurance policy if Xander Bogaerts forces his way out of the team.