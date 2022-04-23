Bella Hadid In Bikini Channels Lizzie McGuire

Bella Hadid paid tribute to Y2K icon Lizzie McGuire in an adorable self-made music video taken at the beach.

Sporting a neon yellow bikini, the model made her best impression of the character and danced around the beach with a beer.

Scroll down to watch the clip!

Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Flaunting her incredible supermodel figure in a barely-there string bikini, Bella blushed as a friend hyped up her performance. She was holding a beer bottle and a portable speaker, which was playing Atomic Kitten's The Tide is High, the soundtrack to the opening scene of The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

"Swipe to see the way @devonleecarlson and I have one beer and try to make a reboot Lizzie McGuire music video. she eggs me on. it’s absolutely not ok, I agree 🙃🥺🤬🤭😓🥴," she captioned the pose.

Living Her Best Life

The video was taken during Bella Hadid's 24th birthday celebration in 2020. She flew her closest friends on a private plane and spent a couple of days living her best life on a tropical holiday.

During the vacation, Bella also impersonated pal Kylie Jenner, poking fun at the reality star's viral moment singing about "getting wasted" while on a dinner with her family. The funny clip racked up over 12 million likes from Bella's followers.

Queen Of Y2K Fashion

Lizzie McGuire isn't the only nostalgic post on Bella's feed. She is known to be a queen of Y2K fashion, perpetually in low-slung baggy jeans and brightly colored accessories. Bella has perfected her Y2K street style, influencing others to follow suit.

But, while she is one of the most popular influencers of today, the model admits to still having trouble with her fame. “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

“People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," she continued.

Going Into Acting

Despite the occasional pang of self-doubt, Bella's star continues to shine. She recently announced that she would have a recurring guest star role in Hulu's Ramy. In 2017, she had already expressed her desire to dabble in acting, and it's finally coming to fruition.

The Emmy-nominated show is about the story of a first-generation Muslim in New Jersey who faces the social, spiritual, and political challenges of the modern world. It's not clear what Bella's role will be, but her fans are excited to see her on-screen debut!

