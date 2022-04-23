Bella Hadid In Bikini Channels Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire isn't the only nostalgic post on Bella's feed. She is known to be a queen of Y2K fashion, perpetually in low-slung baggy jeans and brightly colored accessories. Bella has perfected her Y2K street style, influencing others to follow suit.
But, while she is one of the most popular influencers of today, the model admits to still having trouble with her fame. “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she said in an interview with Vogue.
“People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," she continued.