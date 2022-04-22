Jesse Williams Talks Nude Scenes On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jesse Williams discussed his role in Broadway's Take Me Out, as well as the nudity displayed by himself and several other cast members while appearing on a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The Latest

'Full On, Face-To-Face': Sandra Bullock Makes Shocking Revelation On 'The Late Show'

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To Her Successful Marriage On 'The Late Show'

Sydney Sweeney Attends Coachella In Bikini

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Favorite Athlete To Interview

Nicki Minaj Lifts Up Dress Alluding To 'G Spot'

Jesse Williams Says The Audience 'Gets Quiet' When The 'Take Me Out' Cast Strips Down

Shutterstock | 673594

As he discussed his latest role in Take Me Out on Late Night With Seth Meyers, actor Jesse Williams said that while baring it all may be a bit shocking to some, the audiences who have attended the shows, which are currently being staged at the Hayes Theater, have been able to hold it together.

"It's so intense and the language is so dense that as soon as naked people come out, everybody gets quiet," Williams explained to host Seth Meyers. "You can hear a pin drop—or something else drop."

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

'Shrieks' Have Happened Amid 'Take Me Out' Performances

Shutterstock | 673594

Although Williams confirmed that the majority of his audiences thus far have played it cool amid the nudity of him and his co-stars, he admitted that every once in a while, he does hear some vocal reactions to the strip-downs, and added that he's also seen some audience members leave because of it.

"Every now and then there's some shrieks or gasps, or people scurrying out. The light of the exit door cascades up there."

As Playbill revealed, Take Me Out, a reboot of Richard Greenberg's 2003 play, is directed by Scott Ellis, and made its debut on April 4 following previews on March 10.

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Jesse Williams Has A History With Baseball

Shutterstock | 564025

While reflecting on his role on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Williams revealed that in taking on the role of a baseball player, a center fielder for the Empires, he was able to channel his past with the sport.

"I played until high school. I played pretty intensely, traveled. It was a really big connective thread for me and my dad. My brother played, he was even better than me. Baseball was everything," he said of his childhood.

Jesse Williams Is Among Other Famous Faces In Broadway's 'Take Me Out'

Shutterstock | 564025

Williams plays the character Darren Lemming alongside a number of other famous faces, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, Julian Cihi, Carl Lundstedt, Hiram Delgado, Ken Marks, Brandon J. Dirden, and others.

Take Me Out is expected to continue its new performances on Broadway through May 29.

Read Next

Must Read

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress

January Jones Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.