Jesse Williams Talks Nude Scenes On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

As he discussed his latest role in Take Me Out on Late Night With Seth Meyers, actor Jesse Williams said that while baring it all may be a bit shocking to some, the audiences who have attended the shows, which are currently being staged at the Hayes Theater, have been able to hold it together.

"It's so intense and the language is so dense that as soon as naked people come out, everybody gets quiet," Williams explained to host Seth Meyers. "You can hear a pin drop—or something else drop."