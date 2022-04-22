Jesse Williams discussed his role in Broadway's Take Me Out, as well as the nudity displayed by himself and several other cast members while appearing on a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Jesse Williams Talks Nude Scenes On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
The Latest
Jesse Williams Says The Audience 'Gets Quiet' When The 'Take Me Out' Cast Strips Down
As he discussed his latest role in Take Me Out on Late Night With Seth Meyers, actor Jesse Williams said that while baring it all may be a bit shocking to some, the audiences who have attended the shows, which are currently being staged at the Hayes Theater, have been able to hold it together.
"It's so intense and the language is so dense that as soon as naked people come out, everybody gets quiet," Williams explained to host Seth Meyers. "You can hear a pin drop—or something else drop."
'Shrieks' Have Happened Amid 'Take Me Out' Performances
Although Williams confirmed that the majority of his audiences thus far have played it cool amid the nudity of him and his co-stars, he admitted that every once in a while, he does hear some vocal reactions to the strip-downs, and added that he's also seen some audience members leave because of it.
"Every now and then there's some shrieks or gasps, or people scurrying out. The light of the exit door cascades up there."
As Playbill revealed, Take Me Out, a reboot of Richard Greenberg's 2003 play, is directed by Scott Ellis, and made its debut on April 4 following previews on March 10.
Jesse Williams Has A History With Baseball
While reflecting on his role on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Williams revealed that in taking on the role of a baseball player, a center fielder for the Empires, he was able to channel his past with the sport.
"I played until high school. I played pretty intensely, traveled. It was a really big connective thread for me and my dad. My brother played, he was even better than me. Baseball was everything," he said of his childhood.
Jesse Williams Is Among Other Famous Faces In Broadway's 'Take Me Out'
Williams plays the character Darren Lemming alongside a number of other famous faces, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, Julian Cihi, Carl Lundstedt, Hiram Delgado, Ken Marks, Brandon J. Dirden, and others.
Take Me Out is expected to continue its new performances on Broadway through May 29.